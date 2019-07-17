NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Static Mixer are used for the in-line continuous blending of fluids in a pipeline. This static mixer market analysis considers sales from both laminar flow and turbulent flow. Our analysis also considers the sales of static mixers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the laminar flow segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as wide applications in industries will play a significant role in the laminar flow segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global static mixer market report looks at factors such as benefits associated with static mixers, growth of end-user industries, and static mixers improve process time and save capital investments. However, uncertainties in renewable energy challenging the growth of oil and gas and thermal power generation industries, not suitable for applications that require 100% homogenous mixtures, and market subject to industrial CAPEX cycle may hamper the growth of the static mixer industry over the forecast period.







The major users of static mixers are processes industries such as chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, as well as water and wastewater. Capacity additions in these industries are increasing the demand for static mixers. This demand for static mixer will lead to the expansion of the global static mixer market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



R&D organizations have developed static mixers for catalyzing process due to their application of blending two different streams and equalization of differences in physical parameters such as viscosity or temperature of gas or liquid used. Static mixers are widely used in chemical and petrochemical for their catalyzing applications. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global static mixer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading static mixer manufacturers, that include Fuel Tech Inc., National Oilwell Varco Inc., NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Statiflo Group, and Sulzer Management Ltd.



Also, the static mixer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



