The Global Steam Cleaners Market to Generate Revenues of Around $3.49 Billion by 2024- Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Steam Cleaners Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Innovations in home care sector has led to the emergence and widespread acceptance of alternative floor care products, including steam cleaners. The innovative features offered with steam cleaners include easy and effective removal of bacteria, odor, stain, and other microorganisms with steam. Compared to steam cleaners, the penetration level of its substitutes is way ahead in the market; thereby hindering the widespread acceptance of the steam cleaner in the market. Cost-benefit analysis for purchase vs renting reveals that equipment purchase would be more cost-effective than renting if the equipment usage rate is more than 60−70%, thus presenting higher opportunities in commercial and contract cleaning end-user segments. The market for upright steam cleaners will witness highest revenue increment in North America with addition of $166 million during the forecast period. Underpinned with high construction output and rising awareness for clean and hygienic workspaces as well as public places, APAC is expected to witness a growth of 2% in market share for cannister type steam cleaners.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, power source, cleaning methods, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 3 key vendors and 41 other vendors.

Steam Cleaners Market – Segmentation

Upright devices are the most popular equipment for floor sanitization and hygiene. These devices are largely popular in developed countries such as the US and Europe , however, their adoption is currently growing across the globe, especially in commercial and residential segments.

, however, their adoption is currently growing across the globe, especially in commercial and residential segments. The growing residential construction has increased the expenditure on remodeling and renovations. The heightened sense of health and hygiene consciousness among consumers is to drive the market for substantial and eco-friendly floor cleaning equipment.

The capacity of dual steam cleaner to provide steam, as well as vacuuming functions, is a key driver. Steam only cleaner provides deep cleansing; however, this equipment does not rinse the surface as performed by the steam-and-vacuum cleaner.

Market Segmentation by Products

Upright

Canister

Handheld

Market Segmentation by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Contract Cleaning

Market Segmentation by Cleaning Method

Steam Only

Steam & Vacuum

Market Segmentation by Power Source

Cord

Cordless

Market Segmentation by Distribution Method

Offline

Online

Steam Cleaners Market – Dynamics

One of the emerging trends among cleaning equipment providers is to offer products and services that are environmentally sustainable. Green cleaning mainly refers to the usage of products and services that have a lesser impact on human health and the environment than other available products and services that can harm human health and the environment. The green cleaning technology focuses on the reduced usage of water and chemicals, lower emissions and air pollution, and the usage of machines are designed to last for a longer period. Providing sustainable cleaning in the most cost-effective way is also a competitive factor for vendors in this space. The cleaning equipment manufacturers are constantly evolving technologies to meet the various industrial needs, generating a number of opportunities for the players offering steam cleaners.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Higher Cost -effectiveness Than Manual Cleaning

-effectiveness Than Manual Cleaning Increasing Demand from Hospitality Industry

Rising Traction Toward Green Cleaning Technologies

Increasing Usage in Carpet Cleaning

Steam Cleaners Market –Geography

North America was the largest market with a 37% share of the revenue in 2018.The European market is driven by the growing installation of hard flooring in new buildings as well as high demand from renovations activities to clean the tile grout as well as air ducts. Renovating and retrofit activities bode well for new purchase of steam cleaner devices. The APAC market is mainly driven by China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. Strong economic growth, coupled with rising construction activities and high disposable income, has primarily supported the growth in the region. The increasing construction activities in the Middle Eastern countries and proactive government policies for cautious use of water and sustainable practices are resulting in high demand for green equipment in the region.

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

North America

Canada



US

Major Vendors

Bissell

Karcher

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Other vendors include - Alkota Cleaning Systems, Ashbys, Chem-Tex, Cleanfix, Daimer, Duplex, Dupray, Dyson Ltd., Electrolux, Eureka Forbes, Gadlee, Goodway Technologies, Gruposolarca, HAAN Corporation, Inventa Cleantec Private Limited, Kleen car Inc. & Chief Steamer, Ladybug, Lavor Wash, Lokpal industries, Matrix, Miele, Menikini, Nace care, Nilfisk, OspreyDeepclean, Philips, Polti, Portotecnica, Ro.Bia.Plast, Salav, SharkNinja Operating (SHARK), Stanley Black+Decker Technoclean Equipments, Tornado Industries, TPA Impex, TTK prestige, US- Steam, Vapamore, Vapor Clean, Vax and Vileda.

