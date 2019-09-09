The Global Stem Cell Therapy Industry Analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 27.99% during the forecast period, 2019-2029

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.99% from 2019-2029

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813165/?utm_source=PRN

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

• What is the therapeutic potential of stem cells and what are the major application areas of stem cell therapy?

• What are the key trends of the global stem cell therapy market? How is the market evolving and what is its future scope?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global stem cell therapy market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global stem cell therapy market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

• Which are the key companies offering stem cell therapy products and which are the other companies dealing in stem cell therapies and have their products in the pipeline?

• Which are the leading companies dominating the global stem cell therapy market? What was the market share of each of the key players of the global stem cell therapy market in 2018?

• What is the regulatory scenario of the global stem cell therapy market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies to promote research involving stem cells?

• What was the market size of the global stem cell therapy market in 2018 and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2029? What is the expected growth rate of the global stem cell therapy market during the time period between 2019 and 2029?

• What are the different treatment types of stem cell therapy? Which treatment type dominates the market in 2018 and why? Which treatment type is expected to witness highest growth rate and to dominate in market in 2029?

• Which cell source type is leading the market in 2019 and which one is anticipated to witness massive rise in the demand in the forecast period between 2019?

• What are the potential indication areas of stem cell therapy? Which indication type is leading the market in 2018 and which indication type is anticipated to dominate the market in next 10 years? What are the different regulatory designations controlling stem cell therapy products and how are those affecting the growth of the global stem cell therapy market?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global stem cell therapy market? What are the different macro and micro factors influencing the growth of the market?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2029? How is each segment of the global stem cell therapy market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

• Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales of the global stem cell therapy market during the time period between 2018 and 2029? Which region and country carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for different stem cell therapy products? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the stem cell therapy market?

• What are the key players of the global stem cell therapy market and what is their role in the market?



Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Forecast, 2019-2029

The Global Stem Cell Therapy Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 27.99% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The global stem cell therapy market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of clinical trials for cell-based therapy, steady investment and consolidation in the regenerative medicine market, and favorable regulatory environment.The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product approvals, declining product price and increasing adoption rate.

However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. High treatment cost, exorbitant cost required for set up, and ethical considerations related to the use of embryonic stem cells are the challenges faced by the market.



Expert Quote



"Adipose tissue has gained significant attention in the past few years, acting as a rich source of multipotent stem cells, owing to the ease and minimally invasive process of derivation of stem cells from adipose tissue ."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Stem Cell Therapy Market



The stem cell therapy market research provides a holistic view of the stem cell therapy market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the therapeutic application of stem cells. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global stem cell therapy market.



Market Segmentation



The global stem cell therapy market is classified based on treatment type as allogenic and allogenic.



Based on the cell sources, the market is further segmented into five broad types i.e. bone marrow and peripheral blood, adipose tissue, umbilical cord and placenta, embryonic, and others.



Based on indication types, the market is further segmented into orthopaedic and dental, wounds and injuries, cardiology and neurology, immunology and inflammatory, oncology and metabolism, and others.



Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Companies in the Global Stem Cell Therapy Industry



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global stem therapy market include Athersys, Inc., CORESTEM, Inc, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Vericel Corporation, AlloSource, ANTEROGEN.CO., LTD., Regenexx, and Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• Australia

• China

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813165/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

