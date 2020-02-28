NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Advantages of sterile filtration over non-sterile filtration is a major factor expected to drive the overall growth of the sterile filtration market.



The global sterile filtration market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2019 to USD 7.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2025. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters, the growing demand for pure water in end-use industries, increasing adoption of single-use devices & disposables, and the rising focus on the development of large-molecule biopharmaceutical drugs. However, the high price sensitivity among end users is a major challenge for the growth of this market.



The capsule filter segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories.The capsule filters segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing adoption of ready-to-use capsule filters in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry is mainly due to their advantages over stainless steel, such as high accuracy, no membrane fouling, and minimized cross-contamination. In addition to this, the availability of these filters in a variety of polymers, pore sizes, diameters, and surface types for site-specific applications is also supporting the growth of this market.

0.2–0.22 µm is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on membrane pore size, the market is segmented into 0.2–0.22 µm, 0.45 µm, and 0.1 µm. The 0.2–0.22 µm segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, as 0.2–0.22 µm filters are recommended for a wide range of pharmaceutical and biological liquid applications, including the filtration of therapeutics, vaccines, antibiotics, blood fractionations, bulk pharmaceuticals, and other downstream biotechnology processing solutions, where protein binding must be minimized



Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for generic drugs and biosimilars, significant investments by biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs in emerging Asia Pacific countries, the increasing focus on healthcare modernization, and demand for low-cost medicines are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives of various key organizations operating in the sterile filtration market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation: C-level: 35%, Directors-level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Europe: 20%, Latin America: 10%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%



The sterile filtration market comprises major players such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), 3M (US), and Parker Hannifin Corp (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on the product, end user, application, membrane type, membrane pore size, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall tangential flow filtration market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.



