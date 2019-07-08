NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Stock images refer to photographs, graphic images, illustrations, vectors, posters, presentations, and infographics. Stock images are mostly licensed content for specific purposes. This stock images market analysis considers sales from stock images for editorial and commercial purposes. Our analysis also considers the sales of stock images in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the editorial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of stock images for supporting stories in the publishing market will play a significant role in the editorial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global stock images market report looks at factors such as the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social medial marketing, evolution of business models, and growth of e-commerce market. However, reducing profit margins, increasing concerns regarding theft and misuse of visual content, concerns regarding reliability of images, and other challenges may hamper the growth of the stock images industry over the forecast period.



Global Stock Images Market: Overview



Increased popularity of stock images for digital and social medial marketing



The digital media platforms are gaining traction for customer acquisitions, marketing, and advertisements. It enables marketing agencies to advertise their products and services with images to boost their views and responses from customers. This high visibility of images on social media platforms will lead to the expansion of the global stock images market at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.



Growing use of technologically advanced devices in photography



The growing demand for high-quality images with effects is creating a growth opportunity for photographic equipment manufacturers as the equipment play a major role in capturing enhanced image quality. This rising use of advanced components such as advanced lenses, cameras, and filters in these devices will provide improved stock images. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global stock images market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global stock images market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stock images manufacturers, that include Adobe Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, and Shutterstock Inc.



Also, the stock images market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



