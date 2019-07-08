NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Stock Video Market: About this market



Stock video are short clips, which have been filmed, to represent a generic idea and can be used in all types of video productions. This stock video market analysis considers sales from applications including editorial and commercial. Our analysis also considers the sales of stock video in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the editorial applications of stock videos, including news media, personal blogs, video documentaries, and other non-commercial purposes will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global stock video market report looks at factors such as the benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation, increasing use of stock videos in movies and television, and growing use of social media platforms. However, the high price of stock videos, copyright infringement issues related to stock videos, and stringent regulations on the use of stock videos may hamper the growth of the stock video industry over the forecast period.



Global Stock Video Market: Overview



Growing use of social media platforms



The use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn are increasing among both individuals and industries. This drives the demand for social media content, including stock videos, to advertise their content and market their products. Understanding consumer preference with the help of analytics allows advertisers and content providers to use stock videos and boost the influx of viewers. This will lead to the expansion of the global stock video market at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for stock videos captured by drones



Filmmakers prefer drones over helicopters, airplanes, hot air balloons, and others because shooting videos on drones are of high quality and costs comparatively less. Drones are being increasingly used to capture stock videos. This will enhance customer engagement and is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global stock video market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stock video manufacturers, that include Adobe Inc., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Pond5 Inc., and Shutterstock Inc.



Also, the stock video market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



