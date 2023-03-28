The Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market is forecast to grow by USD 91.27 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the storage and warehouse leasing market and is forecast to grow by USD 91.27 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period. Our report on the storage and warehouse leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in global demand for warehousing and storage services, growth of the global third-party logistics (3PL) market, and growing demand for refrigerated warehouses for storage of frozen food.

The storage and warehouse leasing market is segmented as below:

By Type

Non-climate controlled

Climate controlled

By End-user

Manufacturing

Retail

Consumer goods

Food and beverages

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased use of technology for the modernization of warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the storage and warehouse leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of the demand for green warehouses to reduce carbon footprint and emergence of the self-storage as a service market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the storage and warehouse leasing market covers the following areas:

Storage and warehouse leasing market sizing

Storage and warehouse leasing market forecast

Storage and warehouse leasing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading storage and warehouse leasing market vendors that include Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, American Warehouses, Avison Young, CBRE Group Inc., Central Storage and Warehouse Co., Colliers International Property Consultants Inc., CubeSmart LP, Foster Van Lines, Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Commercial Real Estate, Royal Commercial Real Estate LLC, Safestore Holdings plc, Saltbox, Transwestern Commercial Services LLC, W. T. Young LLC, Ward North American, and Warehouses Plus. Also, the storage and warehouse leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

