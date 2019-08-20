NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Stress Testing Solutions Market: About this market



This stress testing solutions market analysis considers sales from both application testing and product testing. Our analysis also considers the sales of stress testing solutions in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the application testing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing need for mobile applications with advanced features will play a significant role in the application testing segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global stress testing solutions market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of mobile devices and application, adoption of test automation services, and need to ensure systems can handle extreme workloads. However, uncertainties in the easy availability of open-source stress testing tools, heterogeneous test environments, and data quality and data management issues may hamper the growth of the stress training solutions industry over the forecast period.







Global Stress Testing Solutions Market: Overview



Increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications

There is a significant need for stress testing solutions to enhance the performance and functionality of mobile applications. This has led the companies to move to the mobile-first strategy and increase investments in mobile application development. As the lifecycle of mobile applications is shorter than web applications, the need for the periodic testing of mobile applications is significant. For e-commerce and digital payment providers, mobile applications are the backbone of the business. This will lead to the expansion of the global stress testing solutions market at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

Emergence of AI-based stress testing

AI-based solutions have been a major growth enabler for pushing business performance to the next level. This is leading the testing solution providers to incorporate AI technologies into their products to enhance functionalities such as faster time to market, improved accuracy, reduction in software testing complications and increase in depth and scope of test results. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global stress testing solutions market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading stress training solutions manufacturers, that include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, IBM Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd.

Also, the stress training solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



