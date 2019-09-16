NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Stroke Therapeutics Market: About this market

This stroke therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke types. Our analysis also considers the sales of stroke therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the ischemic stroke therapeutics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as availability of patient assistance programs will play a significant role in the ischemic stroke therapeutics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global stroke therapeutics market report looks at factors such as high-risk factors for stroke, strong pipeline, and growth of the geriatric population. However, high level of genericization in the market, availability of substitutes, and clinical trial failures may hamper the growth of the stroke therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global Stroke Therapeutics Market: Overview

High-risk factors for stroke

Globally, stroke is the second-leading cause of death among adults. The high prevalence of stroke is attributed to the increase in the incidence of ischemic strokes and hemorrhagic strokes, mainly because of the increasing presence of high-risk factors over the years. The major risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels and obesity, heart diseases, and diabetes are increasing the number of strokes that results in several deaths across the world. The risk of stroke also increases due to excessive smoking and alcohol consumption. Such risk factors will lead to the expansion of the global stroke therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Development of novel therapies

The global stroke therapeutics market is expected to benefit from the development of novel therapies, such as stem cell therapies. Owing to the high prevalence of stroke, there is a huge need for safe and innovative novel therapies to treat stroke. Therefore, several companies are developing novel drugs for the treatment of stroke. The development of stem cell therapy will have a major impact on upcoming stroke therapeutics, as it has fewer side effects and regenerative properties. Some of the other novel drugs currently under various stages of development in the stroke therapeutics market are PSD-95 antagonist NA-1 developed by NoNO and 3K3A-APC developed by ZZ Biotech LLC. Such development of novel therapies with fewer side effects is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global stroke therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stroke therapeutics manufacturers, that include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

Also, the stroke therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.



