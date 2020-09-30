The Global Structural Adhesives Market is expected to grow by 1.36 mn tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Structural Adhesives Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the structural adhesives market and it is poised to grow by 1.36 mn tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on structural adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in urbanization and infrastructure investment and increasing demand for lightweight automobiles. In addition, an increase in urbanization and infrastructure investment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The structural adhesives market analysis includes type segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes.



The structural adhesives market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Urethane

• Epoxy

• Acrylic

• Cyanoacrylic

• Others



By Application

• Construction

• Transportation

• Aviation

• Wind energy

• Others



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for bio-based adhesives as one of the prime reasons driving the structural adhesives market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our structural adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Structural adhesives market sizing

• Structural adhesives market forecast

• Structural adhesives market industry analysis



