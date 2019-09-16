NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Student Microscope Market: About this market

This student microscope market analysis considers sales from life science research, material science research, and other applications. Our analysis also considers sales of student microscope market in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the life science research segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as scholarships and financial assistance from governments and various organizations will play a significant role in the life science research segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global student microscope market report looks at factors such as low cost of student microscopes, a growing need for skilled professionals in healthcare industry, and growing need for skilled professionals in healthcare industry. However, long product life, experimental and human errors, poor laboratory infrastructure in academic institutes may hamper the growth of the student microscope industry over the forecast period.



Global Student Microscope Market: Overview

Growing research requirements across industries

The increasing education standards globally are leading to an increase in the number of doctorate students conducting research across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food industry, and environmental engineering. Factors such as growing funding and presence of unmet need in the market, which is creating an urgency for target identification, are driving their adoption rates. This will lead to the expansion of the global student microscope market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Growing penetration of e-commerce

The global student microscope market is expected to benefit significantly from the increasing adoption of e-commerce as a mode of distribution and sales. For instance, the supply chain of online stores reduces market intermediaries that decreases the overall cost of student microscopes. This is encouraging customers (students and academic institutions) to purchase these from online stores. Moreover, online stores help in tracking orders easily. Further, the growing penetration of the internet is contributing to the increase in sales of student microscopes through online stores. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global student microscope market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading student microscope manufacturers, that include ACCU-SCOPE Inc., Bresser GmbH, Carl Zeiss AG, Celestron LLC, Danaher Corp., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Parco Scientific Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and United Scope LLC.

Also, the student microscope market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



