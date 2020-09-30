NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market is estimated to project a CAGR of 5.95% in terms of volume, and 6.05% in terms of revenue, during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The increasing awareness regarding hygiene, growing emphasis on agricultural activities, and rising aging population in emerging economies, are set to fuel the global market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Super absorbent polymer (SAP) is insoluble in water, and has the capacity to absorb liquids, keeping them trapped under extreme pressure.It turns liquid into gel.



The aging population across the globe is on the rise, which is anticipated to result in increased demands for hygiene products and healthcare services.The aging population thus becomes a growth driver in Japan, Europe, Thailand, China, Argentina, etc.



By 2050, one in six people across the globe is projected to be over the age of 65.The population aged above 80 is estimated to triple to 426 million in 2050, from 143 million in 2019.



The United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) projects declining fertility rates, increased life expectancy in the future, thus resulting in a rising population of people aged above 60. The developing countries house a growing aging population. The enhanced life expectancy is accredited to modern healthcare and sanitation awareness. Such factors are set to boost the demand for adult incontinence products. This, in turn, is predicted to drive the global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market, in terms of geography, is assessed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.The region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the dominating and leading region in the global market, both in terms of volume and revenue, by 2028.



The increasing consumption of personal hygiene products and the rising disposable incomes contribute to the market value and growth of the Asia Pacific.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market is evaluated to be consolidated, with the top five players accounting for 75% of the market. Some of the major market players in the market include, LG Chem Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd, Basf SE, Kao Corporation, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. BASF SE

2. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

3. KAO CORPORATION

4. LG CHEM LTD

5. SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

6. SUMIMOTO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO LTD

7. NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO LTD

8. XITAO POLYMER CO LTD

9. YIXIN DANSON TECHNOLOGY

10. ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD

11. CHASE CORP

12. CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD

13. SONGWON



