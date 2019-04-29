NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Super-resolution Microscopes Market Analysis Report By Technology (STED, SIM, STORM), By Application (Nanotechnology, Life Science), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026



The global super-resolution microscopes market size is estimated to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7%. Increasing application in cell biology and biomedical imaging and technological advancements are factors expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



The limitation of confocal as well as fluorescence microscopy is overcome by super-resolution microscopes as they provide increased X-Y resolution beyond the limit of 200 - 250 nm.With STED technology, intracellular structures can be observed in ten times greater detail compared to conventional fluorescence microscopy.



In nanotechnology, the visualization of the interaction of nanomaterials with biological entities at high resolution in 3D is a powerful tool, which benefits the market expansion.



North America holds the largest share in the market owing to technological advancements and surging R&D expenditure.Additionally, rising incidence of cancer and neurological disorders on account of growing elderly population is driving demand for super-resolution microscopy.



Europe is anticipated to hold a significant share in the coming years due to presence of a large number of high-end systems.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Super-resolution microscopes are used in place of electron microscopes as they allow researchers to image biological specimens more precisely. Rise in research activities in neurology and cell biology are expected to further fuel the growth of the life science application segment

• In the nanotechnology application segment, techniques such as Stochastic Super-resolution Microscopy (SSRM) have proved to give better results for various catalysis processes, such as metal nanoparticle catalysis, and they promise to accelerate the development and discovery of new and better catalysts

• STED technology held the largest market share in 2018 attributed to its ability to deliver diffraction-unlimited images with no need for further computational processing

• The PALM and STORM technology segments accounted for a significant share in 2018. Live three-dimensional imaging with three to six color imaging patterns is expected to increase their usage rate in the coming years

• North America held the largest market share in 2018. Increasing research activities in different segments of life science and nanotechnology, and initiatives taken by the government in past years, where research funding agencies encouraged researchers to adopt super-resolution microscopes, are expected to drive the market in the region

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the coming years. High product sales in countries like China and growing interest of photonics companies and venture capitalists in the field of electronics and life sciences are the factors driving the regional market

• Major players include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation), Nikon Corporation, and Olympus Corporation.



