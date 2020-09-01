NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global surface disinfectants market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market is primarily driven by factors, such as the high prevalence of HAIs and implementation of favorable government initiatives & stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection. Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



Liquids segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the surface disinfectants market, by type, during the forecast period "

Based on type, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays.Liquids form the fastest-growing segment in the surface disinfectants market.



Their wide usage, especially in emerging nations, and low cost are major factors contributing to the growth of this market segment.



Surface disinfection segment to dominate the surface disinfectants market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications.The surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2019.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the higher volume of disinfectants required to clean these surfaces.



The hospital settings segment to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2020.

Based on end user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories.Of all these end users, the hospital settings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high focus on infection control in hospitals (as a result of the rising prevalence of HAIs) and the high and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.



Europe: The fastest-growing region surface disinfectants market

The global surface disinfectants market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.The Europe region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2020.



The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to high prevalence of HAIs in the region and the presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants to reduce the rate of HAIs.



