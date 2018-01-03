The Global Surfboard Market Is Forecasted To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.24% During The Period 2018-2022

Surfing is one of the most popular water sports because of the minimal training and equipment required in the sport. Recreational users are the ones who periodically take vacations to go on adventure trips. Recreational users dominated the end-user segments because of the rising number of people preferring adventure water activities over other sports during their vacations. The popularity of surf tourism has increased across the globe. There are now various surf-specific websites, international and regional. This increases the accessibility of the information related to surfing in various regions and encourages surf tourism. Based on products surfboard can be segmented into shortboards and longboards. The demand for shortboards among advanced level surfers is high since shortboards provide high performance and maneuverability. They are also light in weight as they are made using less foam and glass. The adoption of shortboard surfboards will increasing since they are specifically designed to use when the waves are fast, steep, and powerful. This will positively influence the growth of the surfboard market in the shortboards segment.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global surfboard market to grow at a CAGR of 12.24% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surfboard market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of surfboard.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Surfboard Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

