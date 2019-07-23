NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Surgical cutting devices are used by surgeons to create surgical incisions while performing surgeries. This surgical cutting devices market analysis considers sales from trocars, scissors, and scalpel and blades. Our analysis also considers the sales of surgical cutting devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the trocars segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopic surgeries and an increase in product launches will play a significant role in the trocars segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global surgical cutting devices market report also looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of surgical procedures due to chronic conditions, increasing number of product launches, and an increasing number of M&A activities. However, the high cost associated with surgical procedures, product recalls, and risks and complications associated with surgical procedures may hamper the growth of the surgical cutting devices industry over the forecast period.

Global Surgical Cutting Devices Market: Overview



Increasing prevalence of surgical procedures due to chronic conditions



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac conditions, and cancer has led to increasing demand for surgical procedures. This demand for surgical procedures due to increasing chronic diseases will lead to the expansion of the global surgical cutting devices market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



The focus of end-users to opt for improved healthcare infrastructure



End-users such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are focusing on developing healthcare infrastructure by adopting minimally invasive devices to improve surgical efficacy. Robotic surgeries are performed in hybrid and integrated operating rooms for better imaging quality while performing laparoscopic surgery. The growing adoption of surgical robots and advanced devices is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global surgical cutting devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical cutting devices manufacturers, that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, and The Cooper Co. Inc.



Also, the surgical cutting devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



