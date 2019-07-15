NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Surgical Imaging Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.







Surgical imaging systems are intra-operative imaging systems that are based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in various operating rooms. C-arms system is 2D or 3D medical imaging system used during numerous intraoperative procedures such as the spine, cranial, orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery.



The recent emerging role and integration of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in healthcare are enhancing the surgical experience. The rapid advancement of real-time visualization platforms is also leading to better surgical treatments. Furthermore, the increasing government funding, growing prevalence of sports injury, and the expanding geriatric population are factors which are contributing to the growth in the global surgical imaging market



Based on Modality Type, the market is segmented into Mobile C-Arm, Mini C-Arm and Others. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Flat Panel Detectors and Image Intensifiers. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgery, Cardiac & Vascular Surgery, General Surgery and Other Surgery. Neurosurgery is expected to record highest market growth over the coming years due to growth in adoption of c-arm during neurosurgeries, an increase in number of neurosurgical hybrid operating rooms, and expanding target population, are driving the market growth. Also, neurosurgery consists of a variety of procedures with specific imaging requirements for several procedures including positioning of screws, implants or aneurysm clipping. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE), Genoray Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Whale Imaging, Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Canon, Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited and Medtronic Plc.



