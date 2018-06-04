LONDON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Microscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery, Oncology, ENT Surgery, Dentistry), By Type, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering an 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which require surgical intervention, are anticipated to boost market growth.



Rising awareness about the advantages of minimally invasive procedures is subsequently expected to raise demand for surgical microscopes. According to Ethicon's annual report, the number of minimally invasive surgeries conducted in 2005 was estimated to be 669.5 thousand, and in 2014 was found to be 805.0 thousand. Surgical microscopes are key elements in microsurgery set-ups, as they help in better visualization. Hence, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to drive the demand for surgical microscopes over the forecast period.



Introduction of imaginative degrees of progress on the grounds of precision, transportability, and cost-ampleness is required to serve this market as a driver in the midst of gauge time allotment.Mechanical advancements, for instance, red reflex edification development and wide edge structure, are significant cases identifying with mechanical movements.



For instance, the headway of expanded microscopy empowers masters to work with more vital accuracy. It overlays pictures depicting definite information, for instance, circulatory system and dangerous tissue over veritable pictures of veins and distinctive tissues and structures being seen under the amplifying focal point.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In terms of revenue, the on caster segment held the largest share by type in 2016, and is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period

• By application, the oncology segment held the largest share in terms of revenue, while the neurosurgery and spine surgery segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2025

• On the basis of end use, hospitals held the largest share in terms of revenue and will continue its leading streak over the forecast period

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most lucrative growth compared to other regions. Increasing disease prevalence, rising penetration of health insurance, and growing healthcare expenditure are some of the key market drivers

• Key players operating in the global surgical microscopes market include Seiler Precision Microscopes; Alcon Laboratories; Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd.; Carl Zeiss; Leica Microsystems; Takagi Seiko Co Ltd.; and Topcon Corporation Inc.



