LONDON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Surgical Robotics Market size is expected to reach $98 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5446160



The robotic surgery is considered as an advanced surgical procedure that helps surgeons in performing complex surgeries with higher accuracy and precision. Robotics surgery offers superior levels of accuracy, wider range motion and also provides better dexterity to the surgeons.



The key factors driving the growth of surgical robotics market are growing need for automation within the healthcare sector and rapid adoption of robots in conducting advanced robotic surgeries. The cost associated with surgical robotic surgeries & robotic systems and lack of skilled professionals would however be factors that would limit the market growth.



Based on the component, the Surgical Robotics market is segmented into accessories, systems, and services. The surgery type covered under the report includes Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, and Other Surgeries. Based on Regions, the Surgical Robotics market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Global Surgical Robotics Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical Inc., MedRobotics, TransEnterix Inc., Accuray Inc., Renishaw plc, Think Surgical, and Synaptive Medical.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5446160



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-surgical-robotics-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-98-billion-by-2024--rising-at-a-market-growth-of-8-4-cagr-during-the-forecast-period-300673292.html