NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Absorbable Sutures, Non-Absorbable Sutures, Automated Suturing Devices, General Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gyneoclogical Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Facial, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830611/?utm_source=PRN

SUBMARKET: Medical Devices

The global surgical sutures market is expected to reach $6.4bn in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2024. The Absorbable Sutures submarket held 52% of the global surgical sutures market in 2019.



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 261-page report you will receive 122 tables and 140 figures"€" all unavailable elsewhere.

The 261-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global surgical sutures market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope

- Global Surgical Sutures Market revenues forecasts from 2020-2030

- Along with revenues prediction for the overall world market for surgical sutures market, our investigation shows revenues forecasts to 2030 for the market segmented by type:

- Absorbable Sutures:

- Non-absorbable Sutures

- Automated Suturing Devices

- Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Absorbable Sutures market:

- Synthetic Sutures

- Natural Sutures (Chromic and Plain Catgut)

- Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Synthetic Sutures market:

- Polyglactin 910 Sutures

- Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures

- Polydioxanone Sutures

- Polyglycolic Acid Sutures

- Other Synthetic Sutures

- Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Non-absorbable Sutures Market:

- Nylon Sutures

- Prolene Sutures (Polypropylene)

- PTFE

- Stainless Steel Sutures

- Other Non-Absorbable Sutures

- Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Automated Suturing Device Market:

- Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

- Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

- Along with revenues prediction for the overall world market for surgical sutures market, our investigation shows revenues forecasts to 2030 for the market segmented by Application:

- General Surgery

- Cardiovascular Surgery

- Orthopedic Surgeries

- Gynecological Surgery

- Facial, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery

- Ophthalmic Surgery

- Other Applications

- Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 for these regional markets:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

- North America Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:

- Canada

- US

- Europe Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:

- Belarus

- Bulgaria

- Czech Republic

- France

- Georgia

- Germany

- Hungary

- Italy

- Latvia

- Lithuania

- Netherlands

- Poland

- Romania

- Serbia

- Slovakia

- Spain

- Turkey

- U.K.

- Ukraine

- Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:

- Afghanistan

- Australia

- Azerbaijan

- Bangladesh

- Cambodia

- China

- India

- Indonesia

- Japan

- Kazakhstan

- Myanmar

- Nepal

- Pakistan

- Philippines

- Sri Lanka

- Uzbekistan

- Vietnam

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Latin America Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Chile

- Colombia

- Mexico

- Peru

- Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:

- Algeria

- Botswana

- Egypt

- Iran

- Iraq

- Libya

- Morocco

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Tunisia

- Yemen

- Rest of Middle East & Africa

- This report discusses these selected leading companies:

- AD Surgical

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Bioline Fios CirÃºrgicos Ltda

- CP Medical

- DemeTech Corporation

- Ethicon, Inc.

- Internacional FarmacÃ©utica

- Medtronic Plc

- PÃ©ters Surgical

- Riverpoint Medical

- Shanghai Fosun Medical system Co., Ltd.

- SMI AG

- Surgical Specialties Corp.

- Sutures India Pvt. Ltd.

- Tagumedica SA

- TROGE MEDICAL GmbH

- Weigao Holding Co., Ltd.



Depending on data availability, we provide for each company: a company overview, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments.

- Our study discusses factors that drive and restrain the surgical sutures market. Our study also discusses the opportunities in this market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830611/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

