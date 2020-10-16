The global sustainable masterbatch market accounted for $538.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $934.8 million by 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Market Report Coverage - Sustainable Masterbatch



Market Segmentation



• Polylactic Acid

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Starch Blends

• PBAT

• Others (PBS, PHB, PHA, PP, and Others)



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe – Germany, France, Belgium, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan, India, South-Korea, and Rest-of-APAC

• U.K.

• China

• MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

• South America

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Drivers



• Growing Government Support Toward Sustainable Development

• Rising Awareness Regarding Eco-Friendly Products

• Increasing Plastic Consumption in Automotive Sector for Production of Lightweight Vehicles

• Increasing Demand for Attractively Packaged Foods and Beverages



Market Challenges



• Increasing Government Regulations

• Numerous Petroleum-Based Masterbatch Manufacturers

• Increasing Usage of Recycled Plastic



Market Opportunities



• Increasing Technological Developments

• Targeting North-American Market

• Increasing R&D in Sustainable Masterbatch Market

• Increasing Applications for PLA-Based Plastics



Key Companies Profiled



BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Avient Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Americhem Inc., Silvergate Plastics, CONSTAB Polyolefin Additives GmbH, Sukano AG, Gabriel-Chemie GmbH, Italmaster Belgium NV, Tosaf Compounds Ltd, Rapid Colour Services Ltd, Polyvel Inc, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, and Akro Plastic GmbH



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What was the revenue generated by the global sustainable masterbatch market in 2018, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by the market by 2025?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global sustainable masterbatch market?



• How is the global sustainable masterbatch market expected to grow during the forecast period, based on segments such as:

o Polylactic Acid

o Polyethylene Terephthalate

o Starch Blends

o PBAT

o Others (PBS, PHB, PHA, PP, and Others)

o Region (North America, Europe, U.K., China, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Rest-of-the-World)?

• What are the key development strategies implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for sustainable masterbatch?

• Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global sustainable masterbatch market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?



Market Overview



The global sustainable masterbatch market is mainly attributed due to the increased demand for bioplastics, biodegradable plastics, and more sustainable solutions in multiple application areas such as medical, packaging, agriculture, and automotive.Additionally, the implementation of government laws and regulations across the globe that limits the production of conventional masterbatches by encouraging the production of bioplastics has also been a major factor in driving the demand for sustainable masterbatches.



Moreover, increasing consumer awareness has resulted in increased demand for sustainable solutions in different domains, thereby increasing the applications of bio-based plastics and other sustainable solutions in the masterbatch industry. The increasing emphasis on advanced and innovative technologies and products in the sustainable masterbatch industry creates several opportunities for the manufacturers to expand their revenue stream and product portfolios.



The global sustainable masterbatch market accounted for $538.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $934.8 million by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of applications for sustainable masterbatch, increasing adoption and awareness rates, and heavy investments made in the research and development of sustainable solutions in the masterbatch industry and its development. In addition, governments are coming up with policies and laws to encourage the adoption of sustainable masterbatch, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.



COVID-19 has hit the sustainable masterbatch industry hard in terms of raw-material and additives availability, transportation, and in maintaining a smooth supply-demand. The unavailability of sufficient additives has created an imbalance in supply for medium-scale manufacturers as well as small scale and medium scale end users.



Competitive Landscape



Earlier, the applications of sustainable masterbatch were limited to packaging and medical industries, but with the innovation and development of new bioplastics such as PBAT, the capabilities of the sustainable masterbatch have been increasing.The sustainable masterbatches manufactured currently can withstand significantly higher temperatures as compared to their predecessors from over three to four years.



Moreover, now the sustainable masterbatches are being used in agricultural and automotive industries as well.



Continuous product expansions (launches and enhancements), partnerships, and collaborations are some of the business strategies executed in the sustainable masterbatch market. Several companies, including BASF SE, Avient Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation and Americhem, Inc., have been involved in product launches and enhancements. Sukano AG and Akro Plastics GmbH are continuously working on expanding their product portfolios.



