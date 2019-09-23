The global swimwear market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 6% during 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Swimwear Market: About this Market

Swimwear is designed to be worn while participating in water-based activities such as swimming and surfing. This swimwear market analysis considers sales from the women's swimwear, men's swimwear, and children's swimwear segments through offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis report also considers the provision of swimwear in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the women's swimwear segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for luxury fashion products and accessories among women and expanding product portfolios of vendors will help the market segment in maintaining its leading position over the forecast period. Also, our global swimwear report has observed market growth factors such as increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits, rise in the number of swimming pools, and growing participation in swimming activities by old and physically disabled population. However, cultural restrictions regarding the adoption of swimwear, limited access and availability of swimming pools in areas with water security, and growing awareness toward health implications of swimwear may hamper the growth of the swimwear industry over the forecast period.

Global Swimwear Market: Overview

Growing participation in swimming activities by old and physically disabled population

The rising awareness about the health benefits of swimming is not only encouraging the young population in participating in the activity, but the old and physically disabled individuals are also taking an interest in learning the skill. Moreover, governments are taking initiatives to encourage the participation of physically disabled individuals in multi-sports events such as Paralympic. These factors are increasing the sales of swimwear. Vendors are also manufacturing special needs swimwear to increase sales. As a result, the global swimwear market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 6% during 2019-2023.

Introduction of smart-connected swimwear

Vendors are innovating products to increase sales and maintain pace with advances in technologies. Vendors are coming up with smart-connected swimwear, which is one of the key market trends. Such swimwear can alert professional and non-professional swimmers about factors such as surrounding UV level and sunscreen cream use. These features are increasing the use of smart-connected swimwear. As a result, the trend will have a positive influence on the growth of the swimwear market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global swimwear market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions. , and in In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors such as Arena Italia Spa, Chantelle Group, Gildan Activewear Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Perry Ellis International Inc., PVH Corp., Seafolly Pty. Ltd., SUNSETS Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Also, the swimwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.



