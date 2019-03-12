The global tactical data link market generated a revenue of $XX billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $85.66 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.33% through the forecast years of 2019-2027
The tactical data link is turning into an essential part of military communication systems. It provides strong support for all three assets of the military (air, land, and sea) under one roof, creating an efficient and seamless networking system.
The global tactical data link market generated a revenue of $XX billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $85.66 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.33% through the forecast years of 2019-2027. The market is primarily driven by increasing geopolitical tension and threats occurring across the world.
MARKET INSIGHTS
With increasing adoption of Tactical Data Link (TDL), there have been newer challenges budding in the market such as the stringent military standards, slowing defense spending, data security, and loss of data across different link types create some heavy restraints for the global TDL market to expand further.
The global tactical data link market is segmented on the basis of the application, platform, and component. The adoption of a portable waveform software system for easy and quick communication and the elimination of moving time-sensitive targets will be favoring several opportunities for market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global tactical data link market is segmented on the basis of geography into expanses of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of World regional segment.
North America accounts the largest share with a total share of XX% in the market owing to high military spending by the government of United States and presence of big companies operating on the market, which holds a considerable share in the market and strategies adopted by these companies such as government collaboration are expected to propel the market revenue.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Rockwell Collins, Aselsan A.S., Leonardo, Bae Systems Inc., Telefunken Radio Communication Systems GmbH & Co. Kg (RACOMS), Leidos, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Iridium Communication, Thales Group, Raytheon Corporation, SAAB, ViaSat Inc., Tactical Communications Group, LLC, General Dynamics Corporation and L3 Technologies, Inc. are the major market players in the global arena, where they employ organic strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership, contracts, agreements, and new product launch to gain a competitive edge over the other.
