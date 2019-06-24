NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tall Oil Rosin Market:



Tall oil is a thick yellow odorous liquid derived as a by-product during the kraft process of wood pulp production, and while pulping trees. Technavio's tall oil rosin market analysis considers the application of tall oil rosin in adhesives, printing ink, rubber, and others. Our analysis also considers the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the adhesives segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide application of adhesives in several industries is playing a significant role in the adhesives segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global tall oil rosin market looks at factors such as high demand for bio-based solvents, lubricants, and surfactants, growing building, and green residential constructions, and also the strong growth in e-commerce sales. However, demand-supply imbalance for softwood timber and wood products, favorable government policies for biodiesel production using crude tall oil, and aging North American Kraft pulp mills may hamper the growth of the global tall oil rosin market.



High demand for bio-based solvents, lubricants, and surfactants



The increasing awareness about the harmful effects of fossil-based solvents in personal care and the eco-friendly nature of bio-based products has increased the demand for pine oil and its derivatives. The increasing crude oil prices are forcing manufacturers to use alternative sources of oil, such as bio-based oil and products. Several countries, such as the US and China, are emphasizing sustainable practices to minimize carbon emissions. Such advancements will increase the demand for bio-based products such as crude tall oil and tall oil rosin and drive the growth of the global tall oil rosin market size at a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period.



Increase in M&A and collaborative partnerships



Vendors in the global tall oil rosin market are actively focusing on expanding their business by tapping developing markets. The increasing M&A activities are helping market vendors to expand their consumer base and promote the sales of their products such as gum rosin and tall oil rosin. These developments will have a positive impact on the growth of the global tall oil rosin market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of many players, the global tall oil market is moderately fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several tall oil rosin manufacturers such as DRT- Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques, Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Ingevity Corp., Kraton Corp., and Sunpine AB.



Also, the tall oil rosin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



