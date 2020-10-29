NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global tampon market is estimated to project a CAGR of 4.52% in terms of revenue, and 4.83% in terms of volume, during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The factors propelling the market growth are the untapped opportunities in developing countries, the rising awareness regarding feminine hygiene products, and the availability of organic tampons.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Tampons are considered to be one of the most affordable solutions for feminine hygiene protection, offering leakage protection and comfort in comparison to other alternatives.They are made of grade cotton and rayon.



There is an increasing prioritization of the manufacture of tampons with 100% organic cotton.The growth of organic cotton does not entail synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.



An organic cotton is a favorable option, given the increasing environmental concerns and growing focus on environment-friendly measures.Organic tampons are projected to be beneficial, since they are devoid of bleach and harmful chemicals.



Thus, the rising concerns regarding female hygiene and the environment, are set to contribute to market growth. At the same time, the cost of tampons and the availability of substitutes are set to hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global tampon market includes the analysis of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and rest of world.North America is anticipated to dominate the global market with regard to revenue and volume by 2028.



The rising awareness regarding the availability and benefits of tampons is the essential factor propelling market growth prospects in North America.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market has the presence of major international players.These players have huge product offerings, strong distribution network, and provide quality products in the market.



Some of these big players in the market include Corman SPA, First Quality Enterprises Inc, Body Wise International, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Cohitech-Cotton High Tech SL, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. BODY WISE INTERNATIONAL

2. CORMAN SPA

3. COHITECH-COTTON HIGH TECH S.L

4. EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

5. FIRST QUALITY ENTERPRISES INC

6. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

7. KAO CORPORATION

8. KIMBERLY CLARK CORPORATION

9. UNICHARM CORPORATION

10. PROCTER & GAMBLE

11. TZMO SA

12. ESSITY AB

13. CORA

14. LIL – LETS UK LTD

15. UNILEVER PLC



