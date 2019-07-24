NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Tank container shipping refers to logistics services for dry goods, bulk liquids, chemicals, and gases through cargo ships. This tank container shipping market analysis considers sales to the oil and gas industry, chemical industry, and other industries. Our analysis also considers the sales of tank container shipping in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the oil and gas industry segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand and supply of hydrocarbons, oil, and gas will significantly help the oil and gas industry segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global tank container shipping report has observed market growth factors such as the growth in global oil and gas demand, new exploration policies, and expansion of oil terminals. However, challenges such as increased use of alternate energy sources, increase in operational cost, and stringent regulations associated with chemical storage and transportation may hamper the growth of the tank container shipping industry over the forecast period.







The rising use of natural gas for power generation and the growing consumption of liquid fuel, especially in the transportation sector, is expanding E&P activities. Therefore, the number of drilled oil and gas wells has increased. Consequently, the need for transporting oil and gas from the production site to end-user facilities is increasing significantly. As a result, the demand for tank container shipping has increased in the upstream sector. This factor will remain prevalent in the coming years, which will boost the market growth. The global tank container shipping market is expected to record a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.



The market vendors have been automating tank container shipping processes to enhance their productivity and increase profitability. Automated systems such as telematics devices can help in monitoring the position of cargoes along with other parameters such as container pressure and temperatures. Another technology available for cargo ships helps customers in accessing the details of a transport order through a web platform, which helps in checking for inventory discrepancies if any. Therefore, technological innovations will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global tank container shipping market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tank container shipping producers, which include Bertschi AG, Bulkhaul Ltd., HOYER GmbH, NewPort Tank Containers, and Stolt-Nielsen Ltd.



Also, the tank container shipping market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



