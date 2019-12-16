NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global teeth whitening market is expected to reach US$ 5,857.61 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019-2027.

Driving factors of the teeth whitening are rising awareness for oral hygiene, increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits and technological advancements in teeth whitening products.Also, increasing online purchasing is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Besides, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in dental techniques is likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.

The oral and dental hygiene is essential to prevent oneself from oral diseases.Good oral health can be achieved by maintaining good habits and hygiene.



The increasing rate of teeth discoloration & other dental care issues that are affecting the people across the globe are bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease, extrinsic and intrinsic dental stains, dental caries, malocclusion, and others. Teeth discoloration can occur as a result due to surface stains, or due to changes in tooth material, or because of a combination of factors.

In order to increase awareness about oral hygiene and teeth whitening, many private and government organizations conduct conferences, surveys, and programs worldwide, in order to decrease the risks of oral diseases.For instance, the "International Conference on Cosmetic Dentistry and Teeth Whitening" is going to be held at Oslo, Norway, in June 2020.



The conference aims at exchanging and sharing research results on several aspects of cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening. Thus, the growing awareness for oral hygiene is expected to offer broad growth opportunities for the teeth whitening market at the global level.

The global teeth whitening market is segmented by product and distribution channel.On the basis of product, the market is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and other products.



The whitening toothpaste segment is expected to dominate the product segment market due to ease of accessibility, convenience and less expensive alternative to other teeth whitening products.Based on the distribution channel, market is segmented into offline sales, and online sales.



Offline sales segment held the largest share of the distribution channel segment during the forecast period.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association and others.



