The global telecom billing outsourcing market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market: About this market

This telecom billing outsourcing market analysis considers sales from both wireless and fixed-line customer types. Our study also finds the sales of telecom billing outsourcing in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the wireless segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investment in 4G/5G technologies to improve network communication infrastructure and the demand for high-quality service by end-users will play a significant role in the wireless segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global telecom billing outsourcing market report looks at factors such as need for better revenue management, rise in strategic collaboration and partnerships, and rapid growth in mobile subscribers. However, threat of availability of open-source telecom billing solutions, data security and privacy issues, and regulatory challenges may hamper the growth of the telecom billing outsourcing industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827571/?utm_source=PRN

Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market: Overview

Rapid growth in mobile subscribers

The growing consumer demand for high-quality services is compelling telecommunication service providers to offer multiple product catalogs, such as a combination of voice, data, and text. With the rise in the number of unique mobile subscribers, billing process management is becoming more challenging for telecommunication service providers. The adoption of IoT devices, the growing use of social networking sites, the popularity of e-commerce, and the implementation of automation across end-user industries has led to the rise in mobile data traffic. The rise in mobile subscribers will lead to the expansion of the global telecom billing outsourcing market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Rising popularity of convergent billing

Convergent billing, also known as convergent charging, is a solution used in the telecommunications industry to consolidate all service charges onto a single customer invoice. Increasing customer demand for receiving a single invoice and a unified view of account of services opted is driving telecom companies to adopt convergent billing systems in billing management services. Converged telecom billing solutions are used as a single interface by service providers to manage billing for multiple services. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global telecom billing outsourcing market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of a few leading telecom billing outsourcing manufacturers, that include Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., Cerillion Plc, Comarch SA, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MIND C.T.I. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and WNS Holdings Ltd.

Also, the telecom billing outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827571/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

