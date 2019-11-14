NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market: About this market

This telecom expense management solutions market analysis considers sales from the deployment of the software, both on-premises and in the cloud. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the on-premises segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as effective data security and control of network and data will play a significant role in helping the on-premises segment maintain its market position. Also, our global telecom expense management solutions market report looks at factors such as the rising popularity of bring-your0own-device (BYOD) policy, growing focus to reduce rising mobility costs, and rapid advances in technologies that are driving the demand for scalable management solutions. However, lack of interoperability, increasing tendency of switching by vendors, and improving data security issues may hamper the growth of the telecom expense management solutions industry over the forecast period.



Global Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market: Overview

Rising popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) policy

The evolution of mobile technologies such as 5G, IoT, and the cloud ecosystem is supporting the adoption of BYOD among enterprises. Enterprises, with many non-desk workers, are opting for the BYOD practice to reduce high costs on hardware and telecommunications. The BYOD policy involves the integration of all devices under a single platform and the use of TEM solutions, which enhances the visibility of telecom services consumption and automates telecom bill approval processes. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global telecom expense management solutions market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

Growing popularity of cloud-based services

The adoption of TEM solutions in the cloud model helps end-users in managing significant volumes of data. The deployment of cloud-based TEM solutions also reduces IT maintenance complexity for organizations leading the vendors in the market to leverage this trend and offer cloud-based TEM solutions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global telecom expense management solutions market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom expense management solutions manufacturers, that include Calero Software LLC, Cass Information Systems Inc., Globys Inc., Market Data Services Ltd., RadiusPoint, Saaswedo, Tangoe Inc., Tellennium Inc., Valicom Corp., and WidePoint Corp.

Also, the telecom expense management solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



