The global telecom tower market at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period

Global Telecom Tower Market: About this market



This telecom tower market analysis considers sales from operator-led tower companies, mobile network operators (MNO) captive sites, independent tower companies, and joint venture infrastructure companies. Our analysis also considers the sales of telecom tower in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the operator-led tower companies segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as regulations implemented by the governments in various countries on tower sharing will play a significant role in the operator-led tower companies' segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global telecom tower market report looks at factors such as an increase in global mobile data traffic and bandwidth requirements, growing investment in Long term evolution (LTE)-Advanced, growing investment in smart city projects. However, the increase in carbon emission, government regulations, challenges for SMEs in the telecom tower market may hamper the growth of the telecom tower industry over the forecast period.



Global Telecom Tower Market: Overview



Growing investment in Long term evolution (LTE)-Advanced



LTE-Advanced is a mobile communication standard and a major enhancement of the long-term evolution (LTE) standard. The demand for LTE-A network connectivity is driven by multiple factors, including the rise in the availability of affordable smartphone devices, the need for high-speed internet connectivity. Growing investment in smart city projects and increasing demand for loT devices. As a result, network operators are increasingly investing in the implementation of LTE-A infrastructure, which will increase the number of LTE and LTE-A base station. These LTE-A base stations are connected to telecom towers to provide radio access network services to end-users, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. This will lead to the expansion of the global telecom tower market at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.



Growing adoption of green towers



Telecom towers are operated using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, or fuel cells are called green towers. Vendors and telecom service providers are investing in green towers due to advantages such as reduced OPEX and low carbon emission. The increasing focus on renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emission is driving investment in green towers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global telecom tower market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom tower manufacturers, that include?American Tower Corp., Cellnex Telecom SA, China Tower Corp. Ltd., Crown Castle International Corp., and Indus Tower Ltd.



Also, the telecom tower market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



