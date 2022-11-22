The Global Teleradiology Market is expected to grow by $2804.51 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Teleradiology Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the teleradiology market and it is poised to grow by $2804.51 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period. Our report on the teleradiology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population, technological advancements and upgrades in teleradiology modalities, and government initiatives encouraging IT adoption in healthcare.



The teleradiology market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Telecom and networking



By Modality

• CT

• X-ray

• Ultrasound

• MRI

• Nuclear imaging



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing healthcare expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the teleradiology market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities and increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the teleradiology market covers the following areas:

• Teleradiology market sizing

• Teleradiology market forecast

• Teleradiology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading teleradiology market vendors that include 4ways Healthcare Ltd., Agfa Gevaert Group, Everlight Radiology, Fujifilm Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medica Group PLC, MedWeb, Mirada Medical Ltd., Nano X Imaging Ltd., NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions, NucleusHealth, Oracle Corp., Radiology Partners, RamSoft Inc., Siemens AG, TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Telerad Tech, and WebRad. Also, the teleradiology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



