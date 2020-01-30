NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global tensiometer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The global tensiometer market size is projected to reach USD 151 million by 2024 from USD 103 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The market for tensiometer is primarily driven by the rising need to improve product quality and manufacturing processes, increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and technological advancements. The need to improve patient safety and the favorable government and private support for HCIT will also contribute to market growth. However, the reluctance to switch from conventional methods and a dearth of skilled personnel will challenge market growth.

In 2018, the optical tensiometers segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of product, the optical tensiometer segment accounted for the largest share of the global tensiometer market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of optical tensiometers in manufacturing industries and the rising need to improve product quality in the early R&D phase.



In 2018, the chemical industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of industry, the chemical industry segment accounted for the largest share of the global tensiometer market in 2018. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the need to ensure high-quality products and the increasing demand for the characterization of surface interaction analysis of chemical compounds.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the growth in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries, increasing number of healthcare and life science facilities, increasing R&D spending in the chemical and oil & gas industries, increasing research activities, and growing requirements for regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies.



The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–25%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–30%

• By Designation: C-level–30%, Director Level–45%, and Others–25%

• By Region: North America–25%, Europe–35%, Asia Pacific–30%, Latin America–5%, Middle East & Africa–5%



The leading players in this market include KRÜSS GmbH (Germany) Biolin Scientific AB (Sweden), DataPhysics Instruments GmbH (Germany), Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd. (Japan), LAUDA Scientific GmbH (Germany), TECLIS Scientific (France), Apex Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pro-Pack Materials (Singapore), USA KINO Industry Co. Ltd. (US), and Kibron Inc. Oy (Finland).



