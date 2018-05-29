LONDON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Share, Size & Trends Analysis Report By Modes of Operation (TMO, DMO), By Component, By Device (Vehicular, Portable), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market size is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Increasing smartphone applications for public safety and growing adoption of TETRA - approved devices in the defense and transportation sectors are bolstering the growth of the market. The devices enable users to experience enhanced audio quality and secure communication.



Growing interest of TETRA - approved equipment provider companies such as Airbus Defence and Space to expand their business in regions such as the Middle East is estimated to drive the adoption of TETRA - approved devices in the region. Additionally, increasing construction activities are boosting market growth.



Asia Pacific is poised to witness considerable growth, owing to soaring need for public safety and improving IT infrastructure. Increasing support offered by various governments to promote the adoption of TETRA is also providing a fillip to the market.



However, high costs of development and maintenance of TETRA - approved equipment are projected to hinder the growth of the market. Therefore, equipment providers are focusing on developing affordable solutions that can be used in different sectors such as utilities, transportation and others.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Direct mode operation (DMO) offers radio frequency (RF) coverage. Therefore, the segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest - growing segment over the forecast period.

• The software segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to burgeoning adoption of IoT devices

• The portable devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period, owing benefits offered such as durability and size compatibility

• The demand for TETRA - approved equipment is estimated to increase in the public safety & defense segment owing to benefits such as end - to - end data encryption.

• Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to burgeoning adoption of TETRA - approved equipment by governments in the region.

• Prominent industry participants include Thales Group; Airbus Defence and Space oy; JVCKENWOOD Corporation; and Motorola Solutions, Inc.



