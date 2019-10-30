NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Textile Printing Machine Market by Type (Rotary Screen Textile Printing, Automatic Flat Screen Printing, Hand Screen Printing, Dye Sublimation Transfer Printing, Digital Textile Printing, Hybrid Textile Printing, and Others) and Application (Clothing/Garment, Household, Display & Others, and Technical Textiles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The global textile printing machines market size is expected to reach $13,988 million by 2025 from $9,201 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Textile printing machine is an electronic machine, which is used to print various embellished designs, styles, and patterns using inks onto fabrics such as cotton, silk, wool, polyester, and other materials. Companies such as Kornit Digital Ltd. and Electronics for Imaging Inc. are some of the leading players in the global textile printing machines.

Increase in usage of digital textile printing, development in fashion trends, and rise in demand for technical textile are expected to drive the growth of the global textile printing machine market. In addition, various technological advancements in the hybrid and digital textile printing machines are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global textile printing machine market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into rotary screen printing, automatic flat screen printing, handscreen printing, dye sublimation transfer printing, digital textile printing, hybrid printing machines, and others. By application, it is categorized into clothing/garments, household, display & others, and technical textiles. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include AGFA-GEVAERT N.V., Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG), Electronics for imaging Inc., J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., MHM SIEBDRUCKMASCHINEN GmbH, Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Anajet), Roq International, Sawgrass Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Spgprints B. V., and the M&R Companies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

• Rotary Screen Printing

• Automatic Flat Screen Printing

• Handscreen Printing

• Dye Sublimation Transfer Printing

• Digital Textile Printing

• Hybrid Printing Machines

• Others



BY APPLICATION

• Clothing/Garments

• Household

• Display & Others

• Technical Textiles



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Vietnam

o Bangladesh

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• AGFA-GEVAERT N.V.

• Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG)

• Electronics for imaging Inc.

• J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• Kornit Digital Ltd.

• MHM SIEBDRUCKMASCHINEN GmbH

• Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Anajet)

• Roq International

• Sawgrass Technologies Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Spgprints B.V.

• The M&R Companies



