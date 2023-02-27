The Global THEIC Market is forecast to grow by $79.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global THEIC Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the THEIC market and is forecast to grow by $79.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Our report on the THEIC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing real estate and construction industry, growing demand for agrochemicals, and rising demand for electric motors and transformers in various end-user industries.

The THEIC market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Paints and coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Wire manufacturing

Others

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the invention of new methods in producing THEIC as one of the prime reasons driving the THEIC market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of flame-proof industrial high-voltage motors and the rise in HVDC cable installations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the THEIC market covers the following areas:

THEIC market sizing

THEIC market forecast

THEIC market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading THEIC market vendors that include AK Scientific Inc., ATAMAN Kimya AS, Avantor Inc., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hebei HaiDa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Kuilai Chemical Co., Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd., LANYA CHEM INDUSTRIES PVT LTD., LAVEEK ADDCHEM, Merck KGaA, Nantong Haotai Products Chemicals Co. Ltd., NISSEI Corp, Shandong Jianbang New Material Co. Ltd., Shandong SanYoung Industry Co. Ltd., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Vortex Products Ltd., Wintersun International Inc., and Yangzhou Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the THEIC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

