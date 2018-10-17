The Global Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% during the period 2018-2022.

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About Thermal Management Systems for Electronic Equipment



Thermal management is the process of controlling the excess heat generated by electronic devices. In the thermal management, various heat control techniques and solutions are used to prevent system breakdown of electronic devices.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5589853



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the thermal management systems market for electronic equipment. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of thermal management systems for electronic equipment across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, thermal management systems market for electronic equipment 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• 3M

• AMETEK

• Emerson Electric

• Parker Hannifin

• Schneider Electric



Market driver

• Growing transition from air to liquid thermal management solutions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• High cost of thermal management systems in the automotive industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Increased adoption of waste-heat management

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5589853



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

