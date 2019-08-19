NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in thin film coating market to 2024 by end use industry (consumer electronics, tools & equipment, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, medical, and others), coating type (AR & HR coating, transparent conductive coating, DLC coating, and others), coating technique (PVD, CVD, and others), coating material (metal, and ceramic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





The future of the global thin film coating market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronics, tools & equipment, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, and medical industry. The global thin film coating market is expected to reach an estimated $13.6 billion by 2024 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for thin film coating in consumer electronics for high resolution display and other end use industries due to its superior functional properties and performance benefits.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the thin film coatings industry, include use of thin film coating for making flexible displays. Indium tin oxide (ITO) is almost exclusively used in transparent conductive coatings for high resolution display because of its two important properties, electrical conductivity and optical transparency.



The study includes the thin film coating market size and forecast for the global thin film coating market through 2024,segmented by end use industry, coating type, coating technique, coating material, and region, as follows:



Thin Film Coating Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Consumer Electronics Tools & Equipment Automotive Aerospace & Defense Energy Medical Others



Thin Film Coating Market by Coating Type [Value $B shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Anti-reflective & High-reflective Coating Transparent Conductive Coating Diamond Like Carbon Coating Others



Thin Film Coating Market by Coating Technique [$B shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Others



Thin Film Coating Market by Coating Material [$B shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Metal Ceramic



Thin Film Coating Market by Region [$B shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the thin film coatings film companies profiled in this report include Oerlikon, Materion, Ionbond, HHV Ltd, Richter Precision, Micro Point Pro Ltd., Reynard Corporation, Newport Thin Film Laboratory and others.



The analyst forecasts that consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from electronic display products such as mobiles, laptops and televisions.



Within the thin film coatings market, DLC coating will remain the largest coating type driven by the rise in demand for DLC coating in automotive engine components and medical devices due to high biocompatibility. The analyst predicts that the transparent conductive coating type is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in demand of transparent conductive coatings in various applications such as smart devices, tablets, laptops, photovoltaics, OLEDs, and others.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high production of consumer electronics and rapid industrialzation of automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical industries.



Some of the features of "Thin Film Coating Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global thin film coating market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global thin film coating market size by various applications such as end use industry, coating type, coating technique, and coating material in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global thin film coating market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of thin film coating in the global thin film coating market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of thin film coating in the global thin film coating market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



