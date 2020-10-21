The Global Threat Intelligence Security Market is expected to grow by $ 9.14 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Threat Intelligence Security Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the threat intelligence security market and it is poised to grow by $ 9.14 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. Our reports on threat intelligence security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the Rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems, increasing adoption of mobility and IoT expanding attack surface, and ransomware attackers targeting enterprises. In addition, rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The threat intelligence security market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The threat intelligence security market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Transportation and logistics

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the adoption of big data analytics and IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the threat intelligence security market growth during the next few years. Also, machine learning providing actionable threat intelligence and threat intelligence sharing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our threat intelligence security market covers the following areas:

• Threat intelligence security market sizing

• Threat intelligence security market forecast

• Threat intelligence security market industry analysis



