Global Ticket Market: About this market

This ticket market analysis considers sales from sporting events, movies, concerts, and performing arts event types. Our study also analyzes the sales of tickets in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the sporting events segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising popularity of various sports such as football, table tennis, cricket, and basketball will play a significant role in the sporting events segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ticket market report looks at factors such as success if movies due to increasing use of animation, growing adoption of marketing strategies to increasing ticket sales, and growing use of mobile apps for booking tickets. However, the threat of terrorism, ticket counterfeiting, and growing consumption of online content may hamper the growth of the ticket industry over the forecast period.



Global Ticket Market: Overview

Growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales

The sales of tickets are increasing significantly, due to the growing popularity of sporting events and concerts. Moreover, vendors are increasingly adopting innovative marketing strategies to increase ticket sales further. Some of the highly used sales strategies include flash sales, early bird offers, access codes, and public discounts. Furthermore, vendors are adopting modern technologies such as mobile applications to make tickets readily available to consumers. This demand for low-calorie chocolate will lead to the expansion of the global ticket market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Integration of Analytics with Online Ticket Platforms

The integration of analytics with online ticket platforms is identified as one of the vital ticket market trends that will impact growth. The incorporation of analytics tools helps vendors in the ticket market to automate their services. Analytics also enhance back-end operations, which further aids in reducing additional costs. The integration of analytics also helps in tracking and monitoring consumer preferences. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ticket market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ticket manufacturers, that include Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC.

Also, the ticket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

