The Global Timber Logistics Market is expected to grow by USD 3.50 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Global Timber Logistics Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global timber logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.50 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global timber logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for paper-based packaging.In addition, rising imports and exports of lumber is anticipated to boost the growth of the global timber logistics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global timber logistics market is segmented as below:



Type:

Industrial Roundwood

Fuelwood

Others



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global timber logistics market growth

This study identifies rising imports and exports of lumber as the prime reasons driving the global timber logistics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global timber logistics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global timber logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Barloworld Transport (Pty) Ltd., Biewer Lumber LLC, Champion Freight (NZ) Ltd. and Dalaro Shipping AB .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





