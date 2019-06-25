The global time-sensitive networking market size at a CAGR of over 52% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Time-sensitive networking is an Ethernet extension designed to make Ethernet-based networks more deterministic than conventional networks. Technavio's time-sensitive networking market analysis considers the application of time-sensitive networking in industrial automation, automotive, digital communication, power and energy, and others. Our analysis also considers the adoption of time-sensitive networking in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the industrial automation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of AGVs will play a significant role in the industrial networking segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global time-sensitive networking market looks at factors such as increased dependency on the internet, need to improve business efficiency, digital transformation, and increase in the number of smart connected devices. However, high initial setup and implementation costs, need for maintaining strict standards, and lack of awareness about time-sensitive networking among end-users may hinder the growth of the time-sensitive networking industry over the forecast period.



Enterprises are improving their operational efficiencies by adopting latest technologies such as blockchain, IoT, and supply-chain analytics. Technologies such as Smart Contracts adopted by the organizations in the supply chain system are enabling smooth online transactions. The adoption of such technologies is helping end-user industries in efficiently tracking real-time end-to-end transactions carried out during manufacturing and shipment of assets. Time-sensitive networking plays a significant role in the deployment of technologies such as IoT by connecting sensors and embedded devices to access real-time data. The increasing focus on digital transformation among organizations is expected to drive the growth of the global time-sensitive networking market size at a CAGR of over 52% during the forecast period.



Stringent regulations on carbon emission and environmental safety across the world have led to an increase in the adoption of autonomous and EVs. The high adoption of these vehicles is increasing the demand for time-sensitive networking solutions. Vendors in the market are investing significantly in the R&D activities related to the development of time-sensitive networking and updating existing systems for autonomous vehicles. These developments are positively impacting the growth of the global time-sensitive networking market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global time-sensitive networking market is fairly concentrated. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several time-sensitive networking solution providers, that include Analog Devices Inc., Belden Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and Intel Corp.



Also, the time-sensitive networking market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



