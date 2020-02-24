The Global Tool Holders Market is expected to grow by USD 603.2 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Tool Holders Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global tool holders market and it is poised to grow by USD 603.2 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global tool holders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing commercial aircraft leasing market.In addition, increased demand for superior quality products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global tool holders market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global tool holders market is segmented as below:



Product:

V-Flange Tool Holders

HSK Tool Holders

Other Tool Holders



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global tool holders market growth

This study identifies increased demand for superior quality products as the prime reasons driving the global tool holders market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global tool holders market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global tool holders market, including some of the vendors such as BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc., CERATIZIT SA, Coventry Engineering Ltd., GDP , GUHDO, Guhring Inc., Kennametal Inc., LMT Onsrud LP, Marposs Spa, NT TOOL Corp. and Sandvik AB .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





