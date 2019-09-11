The global Tourette's syndrome drugs market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Tourette's Syndrome Drugs Market: About this market

This Tourette's syndrome drugs market analysis considers sales from both antipsychotics and non-antipsychotics products. Our analysis also considers the sales of Tourette's syndrome drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the antipsychotics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the strong therapeutic value of antipsychotics will play a significant role in the antipsychotics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global Tourette's syndrome drugs market report looks at factors such as growing awareness about Tourette's syndrome, regulatory incentives, and its morbid nature of disease. However, adoption of non-pharmacological therapies, difficulty in diagnosis, and drug in late-stage clinical trials may hamper the growth of the Tourette's syndrome drugs industry over the forecast period.

Global Tourette's Syndrome Drugs Market: Overview

Morbid nature of the disease

As Tourette's syndrome is basically a neurodevelopment syndrome that produces results in repetitive, involuntary movements and unwanted sounds - collectively termed as tics - it . This syndrome is often accompanied by other syndromes disorders such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ADHD and obsessive-compulsive disorderOCD. This can result in ese condition leads to poor psychological functioning and quality of life. Therefore, a supportive environmental, behavioral and emotional support is necessary to overcome the challenges faced by the patients. Several non-antipsychotic and atypical antipsychotic drugs, such as quetiapine, olanzapine, risperidone, and aripiprazole are available at low cost that helps in suppressing tics in patients with Tourette's syndrome. This low cost and morbid nature of disease will lead to the expansion of the global Tourette's syndrome drugs market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Development of novel therapeutics

Several pharmaceutical companies and researchers are focusing on the development of novel drugs that correct the dopaminergic disturbances responsible for motor and vocal tics in Tourette's syndrome patients. For instance, ecopipam, a first-in-class drug developed by Emalex Biosciences, selectively blocks the actions of the neurotransmitter dopamine at the D1 receptor pediatric patients. Also, Therapix Biosciences is evaluating the efficacy and safety of THX-110, a drug candidate platform for the treatment of symptoms related to Tourette's syndrome. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global Tourette's syndrome drugs market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. , and in In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Tourette's syndrome drugs manufacturers, that include AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., H. Lundbeck AS, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mylan NV, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the Tourette's syndrome drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



