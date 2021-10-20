The Global Tourism Film Festival (GTFF) Announces a Diverse Lineup of International Films, Seminars and Workshops for GTFF 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTFF in association with Netherlands Board of Tourism, announces a diverse slate of films, workshops and seminars integrated in the October 21-24 Festival held virtually this year.

Having received entries from almost every continent, GTFF 2021 film selections include feature films that showcase fascinating world regions and cultures ranging from Netherlands, Japan, Turkey, France, Nepal, Zambia, and Russia, among many other destinations.

Dhigufaru Island Resort Global Tourism Film Festival

GTFF 2021 film categories screened during October 21-24, 2021 include Feature Films, Documentaries, Short Films and Tourism Commercials. Event attendees will have access to Q & A panels with directors and cast of films screened.

Workshops on filmmaking and performance are delivered by established expert Film Industry professionals and trainers with credits that include network television and film. Seminars are available to provide insight into key filmmaking facets; as Screenwriting, Film Financing, Public Relations and Film Distribution.

Festival participants would receive access to workshops from the National Tourism Authorities of world regions including Africa, Central America and Central Asia, which allows you to discover the unique cultural, natural and historic treasures of the destinations, and their connection to international cinema.

Netherlands Government Board of Tourism and Conventions hosts a seminar for visitors to the country in 'Beyond the Tulips' that educates audiences on what else there is to experience visiting the country outside of its iconic Tulips, and discusses the future tourism strategy of the Netherlands.

The 2021 segment 'Cinema Netherlands' showcase Dutch Filmmaker produced films selected for the Festival, that include 'My Extraordinary Summer with Tess' by Director Steven Wouterlood, 'Bulado' by Director Eché Janga and 'Drommeland' by Director Joost van der Wiel and Producer Wout Conijn.

A special seminar on sustainable tourism with focus on indigenous relations on tourism is included as part of this years' program.

GTFF 2021 will host the world premiere of 'Growth' a documentary by Iranian Film Director Vahid Alvandifar, which traces the history of coffee from its roots in Ethiopia, to the bustling cafes and restaurants in today's world that are synonymous with worldwide tourism.

GTFF 2021 will close with 'A Spirited Journey,' a heart lifting travel feature by award winning U.K. filmmaker and director Zara Janjua that follows a group of global philanthropists and business leaders in Nepal, capturing the precious and transformative experiences of the travelers and staff members.

Global Cine Award winners would receive a resort stay in ultra-luxury paradise, Maldives sponsored by Dhigufaru Resort.

To view event information and purchase tickets visit www.tourism-festival.org.

About the Global Tourism Film Festival

GTFF is a Film Festival presenting films which have the power to raise awareness about the vital role destinations play in the success of cinema and television. GTFF, a world-first nomadic Tourism Film Festival, is produced to be held in support of tourism destinations and local economies dependent on tourism. A portion of Festival profits are donated to sustainable tourism initiatives.

Contact: Julie Pennini

Public Relations Coordinator

Email: [email protected]

Tel.: + 1 804 986 6146

SOURCE Global Tourism Film Festival