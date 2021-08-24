The Global Tourism Film Festival (GTFF) launches 21st to 24th October 2021!

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTFF is a groundbreaking Film Festival presenting films which have the power to raise awareness about the vital role destinations play in the success of cinema and television. GTFF, a world-first nomadic Tourism Film Festival is produced to be held in support of tourism destinations and local economies dependent on tourism.

Global Tourism Film Festival

GTFF recognizes international filmmakers and audio-visual productions that fundamentally integrate and advance global destination awareness. Driven by a powerful mission statement, GTFF activities include film industry workshops as well as seminars exploring sustainable tourism; inspiring audiences to take positive preservative action.

The 2021 GTFF Virtual Edition is produced in association and support of Netherlands Tourism.

The Mission of the Global Tourism Film Festival is:

To acknowledge and reward talented tourism filmmakers

To present the public films and productions about tourist destinations and products

To promote the latest trends in tourism film making

To incline the interest of the tourist business and production companies towards tourism film products

To inspire film industry professionals to turn their efforts and specialize in tourism film making

To draw the attention of film production companies, media, tourism, and the public to one platform

To create conditions for highly effective promotional content

A portion of the GTFF revenues will be shared with active foundations ready to advocate for sustainable tourism principles.

GTFF is produced by Canadian and US tourism and film industry leaders that have a demonstrated prominent background in Film and Tourism including appointment to regulatory commissions of film and tourism.

From world premieres to awards ceremonies, from screenings to fruitful industry networking, from fierce competitions driven by international jurors, to bright keynote speakers, opportunities to fulfill participants' needs to better understand and be part of the ultimate trend in movie making are numerous.

The public, film and tourism sector would also have access to first hand news and information from international tourism authorities with destination information connected with cinema and film.

In addition to Festival Film Selections, 2021 GTFF provides access to in-depth free industry seminars and workshops delivered by industry gurus. Seminars for filmmakers include raising capital for productions, film publicity, distribution and casting fundamentals. Introductory workshops covering filmmaking, screenwriting and on-camera performance is available for the film community. Destination seminars by the Netherlands and Uganda Tourism Boards would lead and close the information events.

Festival information is available at www.tourism-festival.org and the 2021 Festival film schedule will be available September 2021.

Contact: Julie Pennini

Public Relation Coordinator

Email: [email protected]

Tel.: + 1 416 850 9928

