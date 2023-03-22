The Global Tourism Film Festival (GTFF) Promises to Deliver a Tour De Force Lineup of International Films, Seminars and Workshops

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTFF in association with the City of North Bay, Ontario announces a blockbuster lineup of films, workshops, and seminars, coming up April 27-30, 2023.

GTFF returns with its mandate to present a multi-activity slate of film and events which have the power to raise awareness and celebrate destination diversity, for inspired travel.

GTFF 2023, North Bay GTFF 2023

GTFF 2023 screening selections include films from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East, Central and South America. Film categories comprise of Feature Films, Documentaries, Short Films and Tourism Commercials that compete for the prestigious Global Cine Awards. Event attendees will have access to Q & A panels with directors of select films screened.

Workshops on filmmaking are delivered by established expert Film Industry professionals with credits that include network television and feature films. Seminars are available to provide insight into key filmmaking facets, as Film Financing, Public Relations, and Film Distribution.

GTFF 2023 destination seminar partners include Tourism Boards from Canada, popular sun destinations of Jamaica, Bahamas, as well as exotic locales as the Azores, Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Bhutan, Tanzania, Sudan, Colombia, and Jordan, among others to be announced. Seminars allow for the discovery of the unique cultural and historic attributes of participating destinations.

GTFF 2023 held in Canada this year, will spotlight travel to the prominent Canadian Province of Ontario with participation of Destination Ontario, Destination Northern Ontario, and Northeastern Ontario Tourism. Ontario will introduce audiences to new experiences found in the province's natural Northern Region. A key presentation is delivered by Tourism North Bay; with the city regarded as the 'Gateway to the North'.

An indigenous programming segment of GTFF 2023 includes a live indigenous ceremony, a seminar on global indigenous tourism, and a screening of the multi award winning feature, 'Monkey Beach' by visionary Canadian filmmaker L. Sarah Todd.

GTFF 2023 will host the world premiere of 'Closer to Heaven' a documentary by UK Director, and 2021 GTFF Award Winner, Zara Janjua. The film tells the story of Simon Allan who overcomes huge physical challenges to summit Tanzania's iconic Kilimanjaro Mountain to fundraise for a hospice, created in memory of his daughter Mia, who died from a rare illness in 2017.

GTFF 2023 will be held live at North Bay, Ontario 27 – 30, April 2023 with attendees able to participate in seminars at various venues, view film screenings and attend the GTFF Gala. North Bay will provide an array of dining experiences for event visitors.

Attendees for GTFF 2023 can reserve their entire attendance including flights, accommodations, even tour packages, for an exciting spring festival getaway, directly online at the festival website. For assistance with travel arrangements, attendees can contact the festival.

To view event information and purchase tickets visit www.tourism-festival.org.

Contact: Julie Pennini

Public Relations Coordinator

Email: [email protected]

Tel.: + 1 416 850 9928

SOURCE Global Tourism Film Festival