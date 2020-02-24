The Global Toys and Games Market is expected to grow by USD 54.72 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Toys And Games Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global toys and games market and it is poised to grow by USD 54.72 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global toys and games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing children's tv and internet viewership.In addition, rise in online sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the global toys and games market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global toys and games market is segmented as below:



Product:

Activity And Ride-on Toys

Infant And Pre-school Toys

Plush Toys

Games And Puzzles

Others



Distribution Channel:

Offline Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global toys and games market growth

This study identifies rise in online sales as the prime reasons driving the global toys and games market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global toys and games market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global toys and games market, including some of the vendors such as Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd. and VTech Holdings Ltd.

.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





