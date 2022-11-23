NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



The Global Traction Transformer Market size is expected to reach $901.6 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



A traction transformer is an electrical device, which is used in the development and construction of rail systems. Using electromagnetic induction, it moves energy from one circuit to another. In current scenarios, the traction transformers are essentially a replacement for the system powered by fossil fuels. It functions as a crucial component of the electric traction system. The two main categories of traction systems in terms of technology are AC systems and DC systems.



A system that propels a vehicle and obtains driving or tractive force from different components, such as electric motors, steam engines, diesel engine drives, etc., is referred to as a traction system. In other words, a locomotive gives a train the required traction power to move. Diesel, steam, or electric energy can be used as traction power. The two types of traction systems are non-electric and electric.



As the electrification of railways is increasing, more governments throughout the world are investing in the traction substation infrastructure. The electric energy provided by the electricity system is transformed by the traction substation into a form that delivers electric traction and simultaneously, is consistent with its power distribution mode. The traction transformer is the main element of the traction substation.



Tapped, tap changing, and rectifier are the three segments for traction transformers. These electric transformers contain very efficient electric motors that use regenerative braking to convert kinetic energy. With more electric locomotives, high-speed trains, electric multiple units (EMUs), and trams being used, this demand is increasing. Thus, the market for traction transformers stimulates the development of the railway transportation system. In the coming years, high-speed train growth is expected to be significant.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The sudden change in revenue sources for transportation operators, many of which face an unanticipated financial shortfall, was a side effect of this transition. When the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions were released, organizations needed to make arrangements in advance to ensure the preparedness of the transportation network for a return to regular operations. This led to an increase in the R&D in the railway sector and its associated components. As a result, in the coming years, the traction transformer market will expand substantially.



Market Growth Factors



A Rise In Demand In Developing Countries For Metro Systems And High-Speed Rail



The increased rate of urbanization has increased the demand for a transportation alternative that is not only quick but also frequent and flexible during rush hour. Both high-speed rail networks for intercity travel and metro for travel inside cities are very popular modes of transportation in major metropolitan areas. There is a consensus that metro railways offer higher comfort levels, efficiency, and speed than bus services, which renders them more appealing to decision-makers and potential passengers.



Custom-Made Solutions Increasing The Presence Of Traction Transformers



The performance of trains and the services provided by operators are both impacted by traction transformers, which are crucial parts of the traction chain. Major manufacturers of traction transformerâ€™s part have increased their portfolios in the power technologies sector, which are receiving recognition for finding widespread application in AC metros, tram-trains, and high-speed, commuter, and regional trains.



Market Restraining Factors



High Price Of Electrification Of The Rail Network



There are numerous ways to improve the efficiency of freight railways, including lighter trains that require less energy to travel, improved braking, frequently with software that aids the train pilot, as well as traction power electrification. The last option enables lower energy consumption at the time of use (onboard the train), as the train does not need to transport the diesel fuel across great distances before use. Yet, merely one-third of the worldâ€™s railway network is electrified.



Voltage Network Outlook



Based on voltage network, the traction transformer market is bifurcated into alternative current (AC) systems and direct current (DC) systems. The direct current systems segment procured a significant revenue share in the traction transformer market in 2021. Many benefits come with adopting a DC electrification system, including considerations for weight and space, quick braking and acceleration of DC electric motors, lower cost, and reduced energy use.



Mounting Position Outlook



On the basis of mounting position, the traction transformer market is divided into over the roof, machine room, and under the floor. The machine room segment garnered the largest revenue share in the traction transformer market in 2021. In multi-phase rail systems, equipment located in machine rooms delivers the highest level of flexibility and reliability. Over the course of the forecast period, the segmentâ€™s expansion is anticipated to be supported by the rising utilization of machine room traction motor drives in high-speed trains and electric locomotives.



Rolling Stock Outlook



Based on rolling stock, the traction transformer market is categorized into electric locomotives, metros, high-speed trains, and others. The electric locomotives segment recorded the maximum revenue share in the traction transformer market in 2021. Electric locomotives are gradually replacing steam and diesel locomotives as rail infrastructure throughout the world changes. The railroad industry is moving more and more toward cutting-edge technology and faster, cleaner equipment.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the traction transformer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the traction transformer market in 2021. With the early adoption of the majority of recent technology developments in rail traction systems, the industry in Europe is mature. This expansion can be ascribed to rising public spending and supportive laws intended to build up the regionâ€™s railway infrastructure.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Siemens AG, JST Transformateurs, EMCO Limited, Hind Rectifiers Limited, International Electric Co, Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE and Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in Traction Transformer Market



Aug-2022: Schneider Electric formed a partnership with Ikeja Electric (IE), the largest Nigerian power distribution company. Through this partnership, Schneider focused on scaling up access to electricity and made arrangements for a sustainable power industry in Nigeria. The partnership worked to enhance electricity distribution in Ikejaâ€™s network by addressing problems experienced by power distribution companies, namely the insufficiency of traceability in cases of fault occurrence, which causes outages for extended periods.



Jul-2022: Siemens partnered with Esri, a leading provider of location intelligence and geographic information systems (GIS). With this partnership, Siemens focused on increasing its abilities for the maintenance, operations, and planning of power networks, which eased the work of grid operators. In this partnership, the company integrated spatial analytics software and powerful mapping by Esri with its expertise in electrical topology.



Apr-2022: Siemens introduced CAREPOLE, a unique single-phase dry-type transformer designed for pole applications. CAREPOLE is developed to provide the American grids with the technological requirements they lack. The distribution transformer is made from cast resin and offers a sustainable and reliable substitute for oil-filled transformers.



Mar-2021: Siemens acquired C&S Electric Limited, a producer of electrical equipment. Following this acquisition, Siemens focused on catering to the increasing requirement of India for low-voltage power distribution.



Jun-2020: ABB Power Grids signed an agreement with Stena Recycling, Swedenâ€™s leading recycling company. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to develop work for recycling the latest transformers. The agreement was a prominent step that led to a circular economy thereby promoting a sustainable society.



Nov-2019: Siemens partnered with Juwi, a developer of renewable energy. Under this partnership, the companies aimed at developing microgrids, especially for the mining industry. The partnership enabled the companies to design advanced control systems for microgrids that allowed the streamlined incorporation of sustainable power into the off-grid power supply of mines.



Sep-2018: ABB unveiled RESIBLOC Rail, an innovative oil-free traction transformer. RESIBLOC Rail provides efficiency and safetyâ€™s highest level in rail transport. The product signified the commitment of ABB to offering sustainable mobility solutions.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Mounting Position



â€¢ Machine Room



â€¢ Under the Floor



â€¢ Over the Roof



By Voltage Network



â€¢ Alternative Current (AC) Systems



â€¢ Direct Current (DC) Systems



By Rolling Stock



â€¢ Electric Locomotives



â€¢ Metros



â€¢ High-speed Trains



â€¢ Others



By Geography



â€¢ North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



â€¢ Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



â€¢ Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



â€¢ LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



â€¢ ABB Group



â€¢ Siemens AG



â€¢ JST Transformateurs



â€¢ EMCO Limited



â€¢ Hind Rectifiers Limited



â€¢ International Electric Co, Ltd



â€¢ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



â€¢ Schneider Electric SE



â€¢ Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd



Unique Offerings



â€¢ Exhaustive coverage



â€¢ Highest number of market tables and figures



â€¢ Subscription based model available



â€¢ Guaranteed best price



â€¢ Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



