LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transfer membrane market projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5%.

The global transfer membrane market is projected to reach 187.9 million by 2023 from USD 174.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.5%. Factors such as increasing financial support from public and private funding sources for life science research, high prevalence of target diseases across the globe, and increasing research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, availability of alternative technologies for protein/nucleic acid quantification and analysis, featuring higher efficiency, end-to-end automation, and high-throughput capabilities such as RT-PCR, is expected to restrain the growth of the transfer membrane market in the forecast period.



The medical biotechnology segment is expected to dominate in 2018.

The transfer membrane market, by application, is segmented into southern blotting, northern blotting, western blotting, protein sequencing & amino acid analysis, and other applications.The western blotting segment is expected to command the largest share of the transfer membrane market in 2018.



The largest share of this segment can be attributed to rising incidence of autoimmune disease, allergy, and infectious diseases and siginifcant application of western blotting in clinical diagnosis & post-treatment monitoring of these diseases.



The academic and research institutes segment to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018 to 2023.

On the basis of end user, the transfer membrane market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.The academic and research institutes segment is estimated to witness highest growth during 2018-2023.



Rising financial support from private as well as government bodies for life science research in various nations is expected to increase the demand for consumables such as transfer membranes, which is among the major factors contributing to the growth of this market segment.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific transfer membrane market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as the growing proteomics research, high prevalence of target diseases in various countries of Asia-Pacific, and growing scale of life science projects funded by government and private bodies are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific transfer membrane market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 –27%, Tier 2 –38% and Tier 3 –36%

• By Designation – C-level – 43%, Director-level – 22%, Others – 35%

• By Region – North America – 38%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 37%, RoW – 10%



The key players in the transfer membrane market include Merck KGaA (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), Pall Coporation (US), Advansta (US), GVS (Italy), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), Abcam (UK), ATTO Corporation (Japan), Carl Roth (Germany), Macherey-Nagel (Germany), Azure Biosystems (US), and Axiva Sichem Biotech (India), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the transfer membrane market based on type, transfer method, application, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It evaluates opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on business strategies adopted by the major players in the transfer membrane market. The report analyzes the transfer membrane market based on type, transfer method, application, end user, and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various transfer membrane types across geographies

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about recent developments, and investments in the transfer membrane market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, strategies, and products of leading players in the transfer membrane market



