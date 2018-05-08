NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies



Report Details



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04928836



The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% in the first half of the forecast period. Stem cell therapies accounted for the majority of the revenue in the market with an estimated market share of 56.0% in 2017.



306-page report you will receive 109 tables and 67 figures

The 306-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market.

Report Scope

• Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market forecasts from 2018-2028



Global Translational Regenerative Medicine submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 covering:

• Stem Cell Therapies

• Tissue Engineered Products

• Gene Therapies



This study discusses the late-state clinical trials and pipeline as well as market drivers and restraints of each submarket.



Translational Regenerative Medicine regional market forecasts from 2018-2028, covering:

• United States

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World



Forecasts from 2018-2028 of the leading products in the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market:

• Osteocel Plus

• Trinity ELITE

• TEMCELL /Prochymal

• Apligraf

• Dermagraft

• Epifix

• ReCell

• Neovasculgen

• Glybera (alipogene tiparvovec)

• IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec)



Assessment of the leading companies in the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market:

• Alphatec Spine

• Anterogen

• Athersys

• Avita Medical

• AxoGen

• Medipost

• Mesoblast

• NuVasive

• Ocata Therapeutics

• Organogenesis

• Pharmicell

• Regenerys

• TiGenix

• UniQure

• Vericel Corporation

• Information on current developments, current advancements and current key approvals in the field of translational regenerative medicine market.

• SWOT and Porter's Five Force analysis of the translational regenerative medicine market



